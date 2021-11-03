As we prepare for the end of Daylight Saving Time — we turn our clocks back an hour Saturday night — the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) reminds us to check the batteries and test our smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
Alarms equipped with removable batteries should have their batteries replaced.
In 2019, New York state led the nation in home fire deaths with 126 fatalities. The number has since decreased, but is still high — 77 civilians in New York have died in home fires during 2021. The upcoming winter season is typically the busiest time of year for home fires, says FASNY.
According to the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA), three of every five home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms or in homes lacking smoke alarms. A quarter of all smoke alarm failures are caused by dead batteries.
The reduction in home fire deaths in recent years may be attributed to a New York state law that went into effect in 2019. It banned the sale of smoke alarms with removable batteries. Newly installed or replacement smoke alarms in NYS must be powered by a 10-year, sealed, non-removable battery, or hardwired to the home.
If you’re not sure when you last replaced the batteries, or bought a smoke alarm, FASNY encourages the purchase of a new one with 10-year batteries.
Smoke alarm tips from FASNY and the NFPA:
• Test alarms at least once a month by using the test button.
• If you have an alarm with a removable battery, be sure to check the batteries every six months, and change the batteries every year. If a battery is starting to lose its power, the unit will usually chirp to warn you. Do NOT disable the unit.
• Vacuum or blow out any dust that might accumulate in the unit.
• Never borrow a battery from an alarm to use somewhere else.
• Never paint a smoke or CO alarm.
• Install at least one smoke alarm on every floor of your home, including the basement and in or near each sleeping area.
• Smoke alarms should not be installed near a window because drafts could interfere with their operation.
• Families should also develop and practice a home fire escape plan.
• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for testing smoke alarms and replacing the batteries.