It’s October and overnight temperatures are getting cooler and cooler. We’ve already seen our first frost of the season, arriving in September, which, by the standard of more recent years, was early.
And while many folks may only wish, for the moment, to enjoy some of the nicest fall color we’ve seen in recent years, the question looms for some: When will we get our first snow?
In what has become an annual happening for State & Union, we’re announcing our little contest — that is, guess the date of our first snow.
Submit your date, along with your name, where you live and your phone number.
You may email your prediction to jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com or send it snail-mail to State & Union, Olean Times Herald, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, NY, 14760.
The winner (or winners) will receive bragging rights over your fellow weather predictors — and a modest prize.
The deadline for submitting your date is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Only one prediction per person, and once a prediction has been submitted it cannot be changed.
As for what passes for the first snow, it’s at least a coating of white on the ground and on trees in the upper elevations around the area and at least a coating on, say, vehicles and wooden decks in Olean.
Flurries that melt away on contact with the ground and other surfaces won’t count as the “first snow.”
The 2019 winner was Julie Maier of Olean, who chose Nov. 2 for her entry and was only off by one calendar day. We received several entries from folks who guessed snow would arrive in later October, and even more folks guessed deeper into November, but no one came as close to Julie.