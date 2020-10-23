We’ve heard the question a few times: When do we turn our clocks back for the end of daylight saving time this year?
Our answer: Sooner than usual. The end of daylight saving time will sneak up on us, coming in the wee hours after Halloween night.
The switch back to standard time will happen Sunday, Nov. 1, the earliest date it can be to set our clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. The next time the clock change bumps up against Halloween, by the way, will be 2026.
Congress decreed in 2007 that daylight saving time would begin the second Sunday in March and end the first Sunday of November. That preserves an extra hour of evening light for trick-or-treaters — assuming there are any this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Daylight saving time will resume on March 14, 2021, the latest possible date. That means the upcoming stretch of standard time will be as long as it gets.
Of course, with the “fall back” of the clock, we’ll get that extra hour of sleep. But it also means the sun goes down earlier — in Olean, sunset will be just short of 6:08 p.m. on Halloween, while on Nov. 1 it will be just a little past 5:06 p.m.
The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York recommends that people replace batteries in their smoke detectors when we switch to and from daylight saving time. The association says that 60% of home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.
We’ll touch on this again as the time change gets closer.