Although the calendar says May, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is thinking of ... Christmas?
The Santa Claus Lane committee met last week and one of its longstanding committee members, Laurie McCarthy, wants to fundraise for an additional panel tree for the Sullivan-North Union Street roundabout, similar to the one that sits at the mall entrance roundabout.
“The last two years, GOACC has held a holiday-time raffle awarding out Shop Olean gift certificates as a fundraiser for this panel tree,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, the Chamber’s COO. However, each year, the raffles raised enough money to pay out the prizes and not contribute to the tree fundraising.
“I approached Meme at the meeting to host these fundraising basket auctions for the purpose of raising money to buy the artificial Christmas tree,” adds McCarthy, owner of McCarthy’s Emporium and a Chamber member.
The basket auctions will run each month from May to October with different baskets for each month. There will be 10 baskets with tickets sold for $5 for 10 chances.
The panel tree, which stands 14 feet tall with a 3-foot star will hopefully be purchased in January 2024 at the sale price of $4,400. This fundraising goal is to raise $500 each month — 100 tickets sold each month with the balance being contributed by the holiday raffles proceeds.
The baskets will be on display at the Chamber each month. Tickets will be sold at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, McCarthy’s Emporium and the Chamber office. A flyer will be created for the locations showcasing the baskets available to choose.
This month’s baskets were graciously donated from Toad’s Butcher Shop, McCarthy’s Emporium, Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, AnnMarie Sitter Tompkins, Ann Marie Wright, the Chamber, Laurie McCarthy and city of Olean alderwoman Sonya McCall.
“We are challenging individuals, organizations and businesses in the area to donate items for a basket for a future month, to buy tickets and to also send in small donations,” McCarthy says. The Chamber will also ask those vendors participating in its events to also donate a basket.
For more information on the baskets and the raffles McCarthy at (716) 373-7407 or Yanetsko at the Chamber, (716) 372-4433.