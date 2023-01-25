To mark Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the New York State Department of Health reminds folks to schedule a screening appointment or get the human papillomavirus vaccination (HPV), which protects against HPV types that cause the highest risk of cervical cancer.
“Cervical cancer screenings remain the first line of defense against this disease that still impacts far too many individuals,” says the state’s acting health commissioner, Dr. James McDonald. “Early detection is essential to prevention, especially during the early stages of cervical cancer when there are often no symptoms. Getting the HPV vaccine can prevent cervical cancer, as well as some other cancers, from developing later in life.”
Cervical cancer can affect anyone with an intact cervix, the lower, thin opening of the uterus. Cervical cancer grows slowly over time and usually starts with changes to the cells on the cervix, known as dysplasia. Removing these abnormal cells can prevent cervical cancer.
Virtually all cervical cancer is caused by HPV, which can cause cervical cell abnormalities. Cervical cancer screening tests can find the cells that lead to cancer before it starts or find cancer early when it is most easily treated. Increasing the number of people vaccinated against HPV will reduce the number of HPV-related cancers.
Smoking also can increase the risk of cervical cancer. Individuals who smoke are about twice as likely to get cervical cancer, compared to those who do not smoke. Research shows smoking may damage the cells of the cervix and weaken the immune system, making it harder to fight off HPV infections.
Other risk factors include:
• Having been treated before for cervical cancer or for abnormal cells that may become cancer.
• Using birth control pills for five years or more.
• Given birth three or more times.
• Having multiple sexual partners.
• Having HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, or another condition that compromises our immune system and increases risk of infection.
• Having a mother who used DES (diethylstilbestrol) during pregnancy.
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has established screening recommendations. Screenings for cervical cancer should start around age 21. There are two screening tests that can detect cervical cancer early or help prevent it:
Pap Test (or Pap Smear): A Pap test looks for changes in cells that are taken from the cervix and sent to a lab to be looked at under a microscope. It is most often done during a routine pelvic exam. If the Pap test shows cells that are not normal and may become cancerous, your health care provider will contact you.
High-Risk (HR) HPV test: The HR HPV test looks for types of HPV that cause most cases of cervical cancer. The HPV test can be done at the same time as the Pap test. A positive result for HR HPV means that your health care provider should follow up with you often to make sure that abnormal cells do not develop.
New Yorkers who do not have health insurance can contact the New York State Cancer Services Program to find free or low-cost cancer screenings. For information on where to find a local cancer services program, view the Department’s Cancer Community Program List.
The Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program (MCTP) is a Medicaid program for eligible individuals in need of treatment for cervical, breast, colorectal, or prostate cancer (and, in some cases, pre-cancerous conditions of these cancers).