To mark Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, the New York State Department of Health reminds folks to schedule a screening appointment or get the human papillomavirus vaccination (HPV), which protects against HPV types that cause the highest risk of cervical cancer.

“Cervical cancer screenings remain the first line of defense against this disease that still impacts far too many individuals,” says the state’s acting health commissioner, Dr. James McDonald. “Early detection is essential to prevention, especially during the early stages of cervical cancer when there are often no symptoms. Getting the HPV vaccine can prevent cervical cancer, as well as some other cancers, from developing later in life.”

