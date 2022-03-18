The high temperature in Olean was near 70 on Thursday, but it’s still winter — at least for a couple more days.
And the last full moon of the winter season peaked earlier this morning, although it will still appear full tonight.
March’s full moon is often called the Worm Moon. The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains that, for many years, its editors thought the name referred to the earthworms that appear as winter loosens its grip and the soil warms.
But more research revealed that in the 1760s, Capt. Jonathan Carver visited the Naudowessie (Dakota) and other Native American tribes and wrote that the name Worm Moon refers to a different sort of “worm” — beetle larvae — which begin to emerge from the thawing bark of trees and other winter hideouts at this time.
Other names for the March Moon address the transition from winter to spring, the Almanac tells us. Some refer to the appearance (or reappearance) of certain animals, such as the Eagle Moon, Goose Moon (Algonquin, Cree), or Crow Comes Back Moon (Northern Ojibwe).
There’s also the name Sugar Moon (Ojibwe), which marks the time of year when the sap of sugar maples starts to flow.
March’s full moon plays a role in Christianity as well. It is known as the Lenten Moon if it is the last full moon of the winter season, before the spring equinox, or as the Paschal Full Moon if it is the first full moon of spring, after the spring equinox.
This year, March’s full moon occurs before the spring equinox (Sunday, March 20), making it the Lenten Moon. April’s full moon (April 16) will be the first full moon to occur after the spring equinox and will therefore determines the date of Easter this year.
Easter 2022 will be observed on Sunday, April 17. Easter is a “movable feast” that is always held on a Sunday between March 22 and April 25. Easter always occurs on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, which is why Easter is so late this year.