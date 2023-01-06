Wolf Moon

The Wolf Moon — the full moon in January — as seen over the Twin Tiers in 2020.

 File

January’s full moon — the Wolf Moon — reaches its peak at about 6 p.m. this evening. The full moon is also designated a “micro moon” since it will be at its farthest point from Earth.

As The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, in astronomical terms a so-called micromoon is at its “apogee,” about 252,600 miles from Earth. The moon orbits Earth in an elliptical path; one side is nearer to Earth and one side is farther. The Almanac notes this distance affects the moon’s size and brightness, although it’s all but undetectable to the naked eye.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social