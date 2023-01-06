January’s full moon — the Wolf Moon — reaches its peak at about 6 p.m. this evening. The full moon is also designated a “micro moon” since it will be at its farthest point from Earth.
As The Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, in astronomical terms a so-called micromoon is at its “apogee,” about 252,600 miles from Earth. The moon orbits Earth in an elliptical path; one side is nearer to Earth and one side is farther. The Almanac notes this distance affects the moon’s size and brightness, although it’s all but undetectable to the naked eye.
“The perceived size of the moon from Earth is more related to the ‘moon illusion’ and how close the moon appears to the horizon,” the Almanac explains. “In this case, it’s high above the horizon so it may not appear to loom over us the way it appears when it’s near the horizon.”
The full moon names used by the Almanac are from Native and Colonial American, as well as European, lore. It’s thought that January’s full moon was thus named because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time.
“It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we know today that wolves howl for different reasons,” the Almanac explains. “Howling and other wolf vocalizations are generally used to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and coordinate hunting.”
Other traditional names for the January moon, as one might expect, also emphasize the cold season: Cold Moon (Cree), Freeze Up Moon (Algonquin) and Severe Moon (Dakota). Hard Moon (Dakota) highlights the phenomenon of the fallen snow developing a hard crust.
Will we be able to see the Wolf Moon tonight? The weather forecast wasn’t encouraging: cloudy conditions were called for.
And just to catch up on the change of the month — and the year — we note that the name for the month of January comes from the Roman god Janus, protector of gates and doorways.
Janus is depicted with two faces, one looking into the past, the other into the future. In ancient Roman times, the gates of the temple of Janus were open in times of war and closed in times of peace.