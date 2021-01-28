It’s fitting that the full moon for January will appear in tonight’s sky under the kind of conditions that made Native Americans and early European colonists shiver.
It will be cold and hard, the most unforgiving time of year. The time of the Wolf Moon.
The full moon of January was called the Wolf Moon because hungry wolves patrolled just outside the protection of the village, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. As the depths of winter closed in, the wolves could be heard howling in the vicinity.
Today, true wolves are gone from the Twin Tiers region of New York and Pennsylvania — but we have coyotes that, wildlife biologists say, carry some hybridized wolf genetics and are nearly the size of wolves.
And if anyone in the City of Olean doesn’t realize how many coyotes actually live in close proximity to their warm homes, they might have been a little unsettled to see the signs reported by our editor, Jim Eckstrom.
Jim and his son Sam hiked to the top of Mount Hermanns a couple weeks ago and found a veritable coyote meeting place — a site in which a wide area of snow was so trampled by a pack of coyotes so large that Jim admits to feeling a little bit unsettled himself.
Maybe a modernization of the full-moon naming calendar would be the Coyote Moon.
Indeed, the state Department of Environmental Conservation sent out its annual reminder for the winter months to consider that coyotes are out there.
“Coyotes may become more territorial during the breeding and pup-rearing seasons, which in New York run from January through March, increasing the risk for potential conflicts with people and pets,” says DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos.
To reduce or prevent conflicts with coyotes, folks are encouraged to take the following steps:
• Do not feed coyotes.
• Do not leave food outside. Pet food and garbage attract coyotes and other wildlife and increase risks to people and pets.
• Remember that, with bird seed, concentrations of birds and rodents that come to feeders can attract coyotes.
• Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets. If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior: stand tall and hold your arms up or out to look as large as possible. If a coyote lingers for too long, make loud noises, wave your arms and throw sticks and stones.
• Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night. Small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable.
• Contact police or a DEC regional office for assistance if coyotes exhibit bold behaviors and have little or no fear of people, or if seen repeatedly during the daytime in a human-populated area or near residences. Seeing a coyote occasionally throughout the year is not evidence of bold behavior.