The winter solstice is again upon the Northern Hemisphere — arriving at 10:59 a.m. today — and though the year’s shortest day heralds the onset of winter it also promises the gradual return of the sun after a prolonged period of darkness.
The word “solstice” comes from the Latin words for “sun” and “to stand still,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us. In the Northern Hemisphere, as summer advances to winter, the points on the horizon where the sun rises and sets advance southward each day; the high point in the sun’s daily path across the sky, which occurs at local noon, also moves southward each day.
At the winter solstice, the sun’s path has reached its southernmost position. The next day, the path will advance northward. However, a few days before and after the winter solstice, the change is so slight that the sun’s path seems to stay the same, or stand still. The sun is directly overhead at “high-noon” on winter solstice at the latitude called the Tropic of Capricorn.
It certainly is no coincidence that the traditional merrymaking of the our modern holiday season is entwined with the solstice traditions. The solstice celebration marked the rebirth of the sun; for Christians, Christmas celebrates the birth of the Son of God.
In ancient cultures in the Northern Hemisphere, the time of the winter solstice was a time of plenty — to be followed by the days of famine during deep winter. Much of a good harvest was still on hand, while all but the most essential livestock was slaughtered at this time, since families had no way to feed all the animals through the winter. At the same time, all the fermented beverages — the wines and ales — were ready for consumption.
The winter solstice celebration lent much of its ancient tradition and fanfare to Christmas — the Roman Catholic Church essentially co-opted the season to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, yet it failed to stamp out the feasting and revelry of Yule.
Meanwhile, many of the evergreen decorations we recognize today — trees, pine boughs and sprigs of holly and mistletoe — were symbols of life and good luck during the time of the waning of the sun. These trees and bushes appeared to have some sort of power or resistance against the loss of light, while most trees lost their leaves and waned with the sun.
The Christmas tree would come later. Legend has it that Martin Luther, walking in the snowy woods on a Christmas Eve, was taken with the beauty of light from a bright moon shimmering on evergreens. He wanted to recapture the beauty and supposedly was the first to put candles on an evergreen.