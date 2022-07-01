M.L. Wells — The Upland Gardener — is a volunteer master gardener with the Cornell Cooperative Extension who shares wisdom from time to time:
Summer is here and with it the bugs, slugs and other creepy-crawlies. Who are the good guys, who are the bad? This is relative, of course — mosquitoes are BAD for us but GOOD for the tree swallows. It’s a moral dilemma.
If you want to know who’s who in the rogue gallery, borrow a book on the subject or go online (which has great apps); take a picture of your particular rogue and send it off to magic land to then simply have the identification. Wow.
In general, a daily patrol with sharp eyes is a good start. Fifteen minutes with scissors and soapy water will do wonders on the slugs and Japanese beetles. Remember, beautiful butterflies come from leaf-chewing caterpillars.
Once I caught a swallowtail’s caterpillar eating up one of my carrot tops. I moved it to a Queen Anne’s lace in the field where it happily continued to munch. (Carrots and Queen Anne’s lace are in the same family.)
And a reminder: if you did not put up some bird houses in April, set them up next spring. It’s not too late for a toad house!
TODAY is the first day of July, with the Fourth of July weekend in the offing and the summer season in its full glory.
July was named to honor Roman dictator Julius Caesar (100 B.C.–44 B.C.) after his death, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. In 46 B.C., Julius Caesar made one of his greatest contributions to history: With the help of Sosigenes, he developed the Julian calendar, the precursor to the Gregorian calendar we use today.