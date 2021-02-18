Yesterday was Ash Wednesday, one of the most important holy days in the Catholic Church’s liturgical calendar. Ash Wednesday, 46 days before Easter Sunday, opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer.
Ashes were given at area churches on Wednesday, but as was the case at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, the ashes were sprinkled upon the heads of the faithful.
Ash Wednesday comes from the ancient Jewish tradition of penance and fasting, with the practice including the wearing of ashes on the head. The ashes symbolize the dust from which God made us. As the priest applies the ashes to a person’s forehead, he speaks the words: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
Alternatively, the priest may speak the words, “Repent and believe in the Gospel.”
Priests administer ashes during Mass and all are invited to accept the ashes as a visible symbol of penance. Even non-Christians and the excommunicated are welcome to receive the ashes. The ashes are made from blessed palm branches, taken from the previous year’s palm Sunday Mass.
Writings from the second-century Church refer to the wearing of ashes as a sign of penance.
Christians who had committed grave faults performed public penance. On Ash Wednesday, the bishop blessed the hair shirts which they were to wear during the 40 days of penance, and sprinkled over them ashes made from the palms from the previous year.
While the faithful recited the Seven Penitential Psalms, the penitents were turned out of the church because of their sins — just as Adam, the first man, was turned out of Paradise because of his disobedience.
The penitents did not enter the church again until Maundy Thursday after having won reconciliation by the toil of 40 days’ penance and sacramental absolution. Later, all Christians, whether public or secret penitents, came to receive ashes out of devotion.