February’s full moon — the Full Snow Moon — will peak at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, but while there will still be plenty of old snow lying around, afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will feel downright balmy.
The overnight low into early Wednesday will be in the 20s, the high in the afternoon was expected to be in the mid-40s.
And while the Snow Moon will appear full from midnight tonight to midnight Thursday, rain and a high close to 50 is in the forecast for Thursday.
In any case, February’s full moon name is usually accurate enough: It’s called the Snow Moon due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
The Almanac uses full moon names for the months that were, for the most part, handed down by indigenous peoples in what is now the American Northeast. Those names for the most part were adopted by colonial peoples. On average, the Almanac tells us, February is the United States’ snowiest month.
Another theme of this month’s moon names is scarcity, according to the Almanac. The Cherokee names of Month of the Bony Moon and Hungry Moon give evidence to the fact that food was hard to come by at this time.
IN CASE YOU haven’t noticed, the price of gasoline in Olean has increased 15 cents in less than the last two weeks — standing at a fraction less than $3.70 per gallon as of Monday.
Average gasoline prices in New York rose 8.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.65/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York. Prices in New York are 18.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.06/g higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state Monday was $2.90/g while the highest was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.69/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.47/g Monday.
“The jump in gasoline prices has continued unabated as oil prices continue to push higher, reaching $94 per barrel last week on continued concern over the possible imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Not only are oil prices up, but the bulk of the nation is starting the multi-month transition to summer gasoline, further adding to the rise at the pump.”
In addition, De Haan says, cold weather in Texas last week caused some power outages at major refineries, further weighing on markets.
“I see no other potentials in the short term but additional price increases unless Russia does an about-face on Ukraine,” he says. “Even then, we’ll still see seasonality push prices up, so motorists should be ready to dig deeper.”