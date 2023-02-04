Snow Moon

February’s full moon is called the Snow Moon.

Today we look ahead to February’s full moon, which arrives Sunday, and look back on a local version of Groundhog Day as reported by a reader.

February’s full Snow Moon reaches its peak at 1:30 p.m. Sunday — although it will appear full tonight, which also offers the better chance to see it. Today is expected to be clear to partly into the evening and the moon will rise in the northeast sky. Sunday there is a chance of rain and snow in the evening.

