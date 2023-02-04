Today we look ahead to February’s full moon, which arrives Sunday, and look back on a local version of Groundhog Day as reported by a reader.
February’s full Snow Moon reaches its peak at 1:30 p.m. Sunday — although it will appear full tonight, which also offers the better chance to see it. Today is expected to be clear to partly into the evening and the moon will rise in the northeast sky. Sunday there is a chance of rain and snow in the evening.
The explanation of the traditional name for February’s full moon being the Snow Moon is rather obvious: The Old Farmer’s Almanac notes that it is due to the typically heavy snowfall that occurs in February. The Almanac generally follows full moon lore handed down from Indigenous peoples of what is now the Northeast U.S. and from colonial Europeans.
“On average, February is the United States’ snowiest month, according to data from the National Weather Service,” the Almanac reports. “In the 1760s, Capt. Jonathan Carver, who had visited with the Naudowessie (Dakota), wrote that the name used for this period was the Snow Moon, ‘because more snow commonly falls during this month than any other in the winter.’”
Whether that holds true this winter in the Olean area, which has been uncommonly light on snow overall, that remains to be seen.
Other names for this month’s moon have historically had a connection to animals. The Cree traditionally called this the Bald Eagle Moon or Eagle Moon. The Ojibwe Bear Moon and Tlingit Black Bear Moon refer to the time when bear cubs are born. Another theme of this month’s full moon is scarcity — the Cherokee names of Month of the Bony Moon and Hungry Moon reflect the fact that food was hard to come by at this time.
Meanwhile, the Almanac notes that certain Algonquin peoples named it the Groundhog Moon.
Which brings us to an email we received Thursday from Randy Opferbeck of Allegany:
“Today is Groundhog Day, or as we call them, woodchucks. As Punxy Phil saw his shadow, well, he predicted more winter. It’s Feb. 2 — of course there’s more winter — but I digress from where I was going.
”My wife and I were driving up N. 7th St. in Allegany this afternoon and what do we see sitting on the road bank? A woodchuck, apparently out to check the weather for himself. With the sun getting lower in the west a shadow was clearly visible behind Mr. Chuck.
”So, his determination mirrors Phil. Six more weeks of winter. My wife dubbed him ‘Allegany Al.’”