One of the great natural spectacles of the summer sky is just getting underway — with the peak coming in a few weeks.
The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year from about July 23 to Aug. 22, with the peak from late midnight Aug. 11 to dawn Aug. 13.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac tells us the Perseids are so popular with nighttime sky gazers because they are reliably the brightest and most numerous meteors. Even if the viewing conditions aren’t the best, you’re likely to spot some meteors during the Perseid meteor shower.
And unlike 2022, this year should be a good one for the Perseids thanks to the moon phase, the Almanac reports: “It will be a waning crescent during the peak time, so the Moon won’t be super bright, which would wash out the shooting stars.”
You can see the shooting stars any time after dark, but the meteor count is always highest in the predawn hours when the skies are at their very darkest and when your position on Earth is forward to the motion through the dust cloud. If you’re an avid sky watcher or have a sky map, the Almanac notes, it does help to know that the Perseid shower is named for the constellation Perseus, which is its radiant. A radiant is the point of origin of the meteor shower, so the Perseid meteors will appear to be traveling away from the constellation Perseus in the night sky.
Locating the constellation Perseus might therefore help you to see as many meteors as possible.
Meteors, also known as falling or shooting stars, are caused by tiny dust trains entering Earth’s atmosphere from space. Meteor showers occur regularly each year when the Earth crosses the orbit of a comet and its debris enters the atmosphere.
The Perseid shower is associated with the Swift-Tuttle comet. When the tiny bits of dust trains strike Earth’s upper atmosphere, friction with the air causes each particle to heat and burn up. We see the result as a meteor. See more facts about meteor showers.
More viewing tips for shooting stars:
• Get away from light pollution. You’ll want to avoid city lights. Any hill out in the countryside works. Mountaintops are also great viewing locations because they are usually at a high enough altitude to reduce haze from air and light pollution.
• Gaze at whatever part of the sky is darkest at your location. Though it might be tempting, avoid using binoculars or a telescope. It is better to look at the whole sky than a tiny part of it, and your eyes will automatically move toward any motion up above. Avoid looking at your cell phone or other lights during the meteor shower, as this will interfere with your night vision.
• While the shower is best when moonlight is absent, you can still watch for shooting stars if the moon’s around. Just try to face away from the moon when looking for meteors. Its light pollution will affect the whole sky, but it will be worse closer to the moon.
• You’ll need about 20 minutes for your eyes to adapt to the darker skies, so get out earlier and be patient.
• Being comfortable is important. To avoid a stiff neck, bring a reclining lawn chair. Or a sleeping bag on the ground works, too. Find a slight incline so that your head will be higher than your feet. Be mindful of the weather — even though it’s summer, outdoor nights in the Twin Tiers can still feel chilly.