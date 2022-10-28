Still need last-minute Halloween costume ideas? Or are you worried that you’ll show up to a party and everyone else will be wearing the same thing?

Google has released its 2022 Frightgeist report, showing the most popular Halloween costumes in the U.S. — and Upstate New York. The data is based on the most-searched costumes in each city, suggesting those are the ones people are buying or trying to craft at home with some inspiration from the search engine giant.

