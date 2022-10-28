Still need last-minute Halloween costume ideas? Or are you worried that you’ll show up to a party and everyone else will be wearing the same thing?
Google has released its 2022 Frightgeist report, showing the most popular Halloween costumes in the U.S. — and Upstate New York. The data is based on the most-searched costumes in each city, suggesting those are the ones people are buying or trying to craft at home with some inspiration from the search engine giant.
Most surprisingly, superheroes are not as high on the list as in years past, though Spider-Man still ranked high nationally likely due to Marvel’s recent blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Classic looks like fairies, witches (and “Hocus Pocus”), dinosaurs, rabbits, cowboys and pirates are also in this year, while “Star Wars,” “Fortnite” and “Halloween” killer Michael Myers didn’t even make the top 25.
In cities like Syracuse and Binghamton “cheerleader” is the No. 1 Halloween costume this year, according to Google. “Cattle” and “cows” are tops in Utica and Plattsburgh, respectively, while the rest of Upstate New York can expect to see lots of dinos, dolls, pumpkins and rabbits.
“Stranger Things,” which released its highly anticipated fourth season this year, was No. 1 in Rochester and among the favorites across the state and the rest of the country. Specific searches also focused on Max (Sadie Sink) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), but anyone who pulls off Vecna may deserve extra candy while trick-or-treating.
The most popular Halloween costumes in New York state are:
Fairy
Witch
Spider-Man
Stranger Things
Rabbit
The most popular Halloween costumes in the U.S. are:
Witch
Spider-Man
Dinosaur
Stranger Things
Fairy
Pirate
Rabbit
Cheerleader
Cowboy
Harley Quinn
NEW YORK STATE POLICE and local law enforcement will increase patrols to target impaired and reckless drivers during the Halloween weekend. State Police also will target the illegal sale of alcohol to minors through underage drinker enforcement details statewide during the five-day period.
The special enforcement period begins today and runs through Tuesday.
Motorists who are traveling this weekend can expect to encounter sobriety checkpoints and additional DWI patrols. Law enforcement also will be looking for motorists who are using their phones and other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Drivers should also remember to “move over” for stopped emergency and hazard vehicles stopped on the side of the road.
Troopers will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles as part of this crackdown to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.