October’s full Moon — the Hunter’s Moon — reaches its peak Sunday. Like September’s Harvest Moon, the Hunter’s Moon rises around the same time for several nights in a row, so start looking for it tonight.
As the Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, it is believed that this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead. Animals are beginning to fatten up ahead of winter, and since the farmers had recently cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see the deer and other animals that had come out to root through the remaining scraps (as well as the foxes and wolves that had come out to prey on them).
The earliest use of the term “Hunter’s Moon,” cited in the Oxford English Dictionary, is from 1710. Some sources suggest that other names for the Hunter’s Moon are the Sanguine or Blood Moon, either associated with the blood from hunting or the color of the changing autumn leaves.
Meanwhile, the Hunter’s Moon can sometimes be the Harvest Moon. The Almanac explains that Harvest Moon is the full Moon which occurs nearest to the date of the autumnal equinox (Sept. 22, 2022). This means that either September or October’s full Moon may take on the name Harvest Moon instead of its traditional name. Similarly, the Hunter’s Moon is the first full Moon to follow the Harvest Moon, meaning that it can occur in either October or November.
This year, the Harvest Moon occurred on Sept. 10, so the Hunter’s Moon will follow it one lunar cycle later, on Oct. 9.
THE COLDER WEATHER for this weekend prompts us to note that several folks have already submitted their predictions for the first snowfall of the season in the Olean area.
Again, it must be at least a coating of white on the ground and on trees in the upper elevations around the area and at least a coating on, for example, vehicles and wooden decks in Olean.
Flurries that melt away on contact with the ground and other surfaces don’t count.
Email predictions to jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com, send it via the post office to State & Union, Olean Times Herald, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, NY, 14760, or drop it off at the OTH in person.
The deadline for submitting your date is 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.