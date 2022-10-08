Hunter's Moon

The Hunter’s Moon

 TNS

October’s full Moon — the Hunter’s Moon — reaches its peak Sunday. Like September’s Harvest Moon, the Hunter’s Moon rises around the same time for several nights in a row, so start looking for it tonight.

As the Old Farmer’s Almanac explains, it is believed that this full Moon came to be called the full Hunter’s Moon because it signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for the cold winter ahead. Animals are beginning to fatten up ahead of winter, and since the farmers had recently cleaned out their fields under the Harvest Moon, hunters could easily see the deer and other animals that had come out to root through the remaining scraps (as well as the foxes and wolves that had come out to prey on them).

