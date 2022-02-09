Roll out the Fords and Chevys, Studebakers and Austins, muscle cars and compacts, because The Great Race is stopping for lunch in Wellsville.
Kathryn Ross, an Olean Times Herald contributor, writes that the 2022 Great Race starts June 18 in Rhode Island and by day three the drivers and crews will be lunching on the Wellsville Campus of Alfred State College as they pause on their way to Erie, Pa.
The race ends in Fargo, North Dakota, on June 26.
The Great Race is a time-speed endurance rally for vintage cars dating from 1974 and older. Racers are vying for $150,000 but the real prize, to coin an old ditty, is the opportunity to “see the USA in your Chevrolet” — or whatever vehicle a participant enjoys driving.
The Motorsport Program on the Wellsville campus of Alfred State is no stranger to racing or vintage race cars. It was a luncheon site for the 2012 Fireball Run Northern Exposure, a vintage and classic car race that was routed through the area.
College crews have also participated in the Green Grand Prix in Watkins Glen and have traveled to the Bonneville Salt Flats to test the performance of their vehicles. They have also competed in the Fireball Run and served as emergency mechanics for their fellow competitors. The school also frequently welcomes vintage vehicles from the Antique Car Club of Pennsylvania.
Alfred State’s motorsport program is ranked second in the nation among colleges that offer motorsports tech by U.S. News & World Report magazine.
The Great Race got started in 1983 when Tom McRae and Norman Miller took over the planning of the Great American Race from Los Angeles to Indianapolis for $250,000 in prize money. The race was open to only pre-World War II vehicles, making it a grand challenge. Only 62 cars finished the race in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
As the years went by, McRae made sure to provide interesting routes to the participants and made it a family-oriented event.
The Great Race has traveled from California to Florida, from Virginia to Washington state and from Ottawa, Canada, to Mexico City, among other routes throughout North America.
In 2011, the contest extended its participation to vehicles manufactured in 1974 or before. The race was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, but it was held in 2021, running from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina.
For more information about the race go to www.greatrace.com.