The beloved attached garage in the American home is so elevated in importance that many buyers list it among the most vital features they look for in searching for a home.
But it wasn’t always so. A special section on home improvement and new trends in the design of houses, which ran in the Olean Times Herald 75 years ago today, reveals that the garage was just starting to gain in popularity.
“The garage has emerged from its place of obscurity on a rear yard alley and has become an integral part of the house,” a feature in the Aug. 28, 1948, edition of the Olean Times Herald read. “Occupying this new position of importance it has fallen in line with improvement in housing design until it has become a modern, efficient structure with a definite contribution to the comfort and convenience of the homeowner.
“One of the most important developments in garage design as been the automatic and rolling door,” the article continued, “which is available in many different styles and makes. … One popular type of door used in residential garages opens upward. This is advantageous in that it rises over snow, ice or swollen ground.
“Many types of garage doors can be equipped with electronically operated devices which cause the door to open or raise when the automobile passes over a driveway plate. Driveway switch posts are also popular, permitting the driver to operate the garage door by pushing a button. This makes it unnecessary to leave the car to open or close the door.”
The home improvement page also included, “Many Uses for Asbestos Around Home.”
The premise was, for any homeowner who had roofing or siding work done using materials with asbestos, to “save the leftovers, they can be used for various purposes.”
Such as: “A small piece of the material saved at the end of an ironing board serves as an excellent base for resting a hot iron. Because asbestos cement will not burn, it protects the ironing board cover and acts as a safeguard against fire.”
The article instructed how easy it was to cut asbestos board to size to fit any need. No mention, of course, was made about wearing a protective mask to avoid inhaling asbestos fibers — it would take many more years before the dangers of asbestos exposure would be understood.
But in 1948, “Asbestos board can be used back of stoves, to build flower boxes and for scores of other home uses.”