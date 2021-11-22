Turkeys, cranberry sauce, pumpkin spice — pretty much all the Thanksgiving fixins’ — are costing us more this year.
But just how much?
The Times Union of Albany reports the consumer price index (CPI) — a measure of price changes consumers pay over time for goods and services — was up 0.9% from this time last year and food prices have shot up 5.3% nationwide.
But that doesn’t mean prices for everything have jumped that high. Beth Breeding, vice president of communications and marketing at the National Turkey Federation, says pricing, including turkey costs, has fluctuated.
The New York Farm Bureau’s annual market basket survey reported the average price for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, including a 16-pound turkey and other common items, would cost $52.59, reflecting a 1.7% increase over last year.
The cost for turkeys circulating the state was pinpointed at about $1.46 per pound, roughly 5 cents more per pound than in 2020 but “slightly below” the national average of $1.50 per pound, the survey documented. Other popular ingredients such as cranberries, vegetable trays, whipped cream and pumpkin pie mix also saw a slim uptick in prices.
Food industry groups didn’t anticipate any shortages for the bird, but there have been intermittent shortages for some products.
The Farm Bureau survey noted the classic meal’s slight increase in price in New York reflected supply and demand issues driving up prices over the jump in at-home food consumption.
”Despite those increases, most of those higher costs do not trickle down to the farmer who receives only about 8 cents of each dollar consumers spend on food at the store,” according to the Farm Bureau. “The rest goes to pay for things like transportation, processing, packaging and marketing of the food.”
Strong competition in New York, meanwhile, has also kept food costs from skyrocketing.
As farmers and smaller vendors hold the line, trade groups report that regardless of inflation fears, average households’ grocery spending is holding steady at $144 a week. The expense is higher than the pre-pandemic average of $113.50 a week, yet lower than the $161 families spent weekly at the height of the crisis.
It’s likely hiked prices will carry on after the holidays. Consumers should brace themselves for continued, short-term price hikes over the next several months due to supply chain inflation and elevated demand.
Food costs are the tip of the iceberg. Analysts believe inflation for everything from oil to energy, toys, used cars and more will persist this winter.