TCAC

The Tri-County Arts Council has listed winners of its “A Little Something Small” juried show.

 Provided

The Tri-County Arts Council announced the winners of the “A Little Something Small,” the third annual juried small works show, which is on display in the Peg Bothner Gallery at 110 W. State St.

Selected by Sean P. Conklin, assistant curator at the Regina A. Quick Center at St. Bonaventure University, from 146 works of art created by 46 member artists.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social