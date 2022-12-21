The Tri-County Arts Council announced the winners of the “A Little Something Small,” the third annual juried small works show, which is on display in the Peg Bothner Gallery at 110 W. State St.
Selected by Sean P. Conklin, assistant curator at the Regina A. Quick Center at St. Bonaventure University, from 146 works of art created by 46 member artists.
The Award Winners Are:
Best in Show: Melissa Locke for “Mask on Fire”, still available for purchase.
Best Professional Artist: Barbara Fox for “Daisy Still Life”
Honorable Mention, Professional Artist: Ed Green for “Horsehair Raku”
Best Amateur Artist: Denise Schneider for “Flow”
Honorable Mention, Amateur Artist: Beverly Amborski for “Morning Mist”
People’s Choice Award (selected by audience vote): Noah Howard for “Queen of Doom”
Each award winner will receive a cash prize and a year’s artisan membership, which allows the artist the opportunity to sell in the TCAC’s Artisan Market.
From now until Jan. 14, the public is invited to view more than 140 pieces of artwork submitted by over 50 different artists from Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties. Each piece is available to purchase in person or online at www.tricountyartscouncil.org, and a portion of each sale supports the arts council.
Artwork ranges from watercolor, gouache, oil painting, photography pottery, jewelry, sculpture, stained glass, and more. Each participating artist submitted one to three pieces of artwork under 12 inches by 12 inches, and some have already sold out.
This year’s participating artists include Samantha Aldrich, Beverly Amborski, John Balacki, Wendy Bale, Karen Barber, Jessica Ellen Boice, Elizabeth Booth, Ann Brantingham, Rose Brawn, Victoria Eckley Brown, Michelle Capizzi, Dianne Clark, Robin Zefers Clark, Lisa Conklin Conn, Lisa Eppolito, Karen Fitzpatrick, Ruth Flood, Barbara Fox, Patricia Shannon Gay, Sherri Geary, Ed Green, Lyn Harris, Lynn Heckathorn, Theresa Heinz, Noah Howard, Sean Huntington, Elliott Hutten, Ashley LaBombard, Bonnie Leigh, Melissa Locke, Myriam Mayshark, Keith McKale, Peter Midgley, Lilly Thiell Milliman, Nicole Missel, Jean Nevinger, Violet Nolder, Eva Potter, Caroly Raine, Lynzie Rinamon, Denise Schneider, Paul Schonhart, Brooke Shumway, Geraldine Nash Smith, Michael O. Smith, Melissa Stitzer, Jenn Stillman, Deb Stillson Travis, Darlene Subulski, Tara Walker, Eileen Weishan, Michael Weishan, Mikel Wintermantel, Jennifer Wolbert, Jon Wolsky, and Holly Zendarski.
While some pieces have already sold, more than 90 works are still on display — perfect timing for those who are planning to gift their piece? Every purchase supports the TCAC, as well as local artists.
TCAC has updated the Artist Market and it is open for the rest of 2022, Tuesday to Friday, from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. Follow TCAC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter as well.