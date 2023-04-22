Got a favorite restaurant, or even a favorite hamburger or cup of coffee?
Is there a local sporting goods outlet you particularly favor, do you go back to the same barber time and time again, or is there a bank teller who brightens your day when you stop to make a deposit?
Now’s your chance to give recognition to people, places and things in the community through the Olean Times Herald’s first Reader’s Choice online contest.
We’re excited to promote all of our local businesses for what they are best known for. Go online at www.oleantimesherald.com and nominate today. By taking part, one random winner will receive a cash prize.
Nominations are being taken through 6 p.m. April 30. Voting on the approved nominees in the numerous categories will begin in May.
There are some guidelines: Contest participants must be at least 18 years oof age, be New York residents and live within 60 miles of the city of Olean.
Good luck to all our local businesses who’ve made our hometown so great.
THE TIMES HERALD is looking ahead to one of the special annual projects we work on: the Some Gave All edition for Memorial Day.
We want to compile photos and stories of men and women from the area who died in battle or while serving our nation. We are gathering information for Some Gave All, which will be published ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Information may be submitted via email with materials sent to news@oleantimesherald.com — any attached photos should be original and scanned in high resolution. Photocopied images are not print quality and should not be submitted.
It does not matter when the death occurred — all submissions are welcome, provided there is a local connection to the deceased.
We also invite area veterans who served in wartime to relate stories of friends or comrades, with whom they served, who were lost in combat or some other deadly circumstance.
If someone has questions, call the newsroom at 372-3121, ext. 223.