Sue Feldbauer of Cuba was named the Barbershopper of the Year for the Olean Barbershop Chorus/Enchanted Mountain Singers. The award was presented last month at the annual dinner meeting of the chorus, a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
Making the presentation, previous recipient Ron Washburn explained that “Barbershopper of the Year is an award given annually to a person who has exhibited interest in and support of the style of singing that we call Barbershop. The recipient does not have be a Barbershop member, rather, is someone who exhibits loyalty to the craft and to the chapter, willingness to help with chapter or member needs, faithful attendance at meetings (if a member), and support of chapter and member activities.”
Washburn added that the Barbershopper of the Year also models respect and encouragement of chapter members, and the pursuit of excellence in barbershop music leading to the preservation and encouragement of barbershop harmony.
Feldbauer commented, “I really enjoy singing with the Barbershoppers and appreciated the warm welcome that everyone gave me.”
Current chorus director, Eva Hillman, added that, “Sue has made a significant difference in the chorus of since she joined two years ago. She has truly been a pioneer and partner in bringing barbershop music to the community.”
A dedicated community member as well, Sue is a Meals on Wheels partner and volunteers at Hart House hospice care. She has three children and three grandchildren, all of whom she enjoys visiting as often as possible. She also sang previously with the Keynote Chorus.
The Enchanted Mountain Singers meet on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Fellowship Hall of the Cuba United Methodist Church, Main Street. The chorus performs at a number of events throughout the year including annual shows/concerts, nursing/adult care facilities, a summer church schedule, the Cuba Garlic Festival, and on a limited basis for private gatherings. Anyone interested in singing, in any voice part, is invited to stop in.
An open house with a brief musical program and refreshments is planned for 7 p.m. April 22 at the church. Questions can be addressed to Marshall Allen at (585) 346-4653 or to Eva Hillman at (585) 307-5989.
APRIL’S FULL MOON, the Pink Moon, appears in the sky tonight. This year, April’s full moon is the first of the spring season, which began with the spring equinox on March 20. This means that April’s full moon is the Paschal Full Moon — an important Moon to those who celebrate Easter, since Easter’s date depends on the date of the Paschal Full Moon.
Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon (the first full moon of spring), which means that it will be celebrated this year on Sunday.
The name Pink Moon comes from the time of year when a certain wildflower native to eastern North America blooms in the spring. Phlox subulata, commonly called creeping phlox or moss phlox is also called “moss pink.”