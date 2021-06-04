Today, the local event StrOlean — the first of three planned for 2021 — returns to the downtown area.
“With no StrOleans in 2020, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce we have more than 40 vendors signed up,” says Lisa Carpenter, administrative assistant at the Chamber. “The breakdown is 17 activities, three food pop-ups and 20 retail/info vendors.”
Although the name states StrOlean, the Chamber’s market area also includes Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Westons Mills.
Some highlights of activities include:
• Olean Central Fire station: open house, static truck display, fire prevention handouts for adults and kids.
• Beat City Music: drum circle hosted by Pete Gilroy 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will also be afternoon sidewalk jams with local musicians.
• Storm Athletics: Open to the public, kids can come in (ages 3-18) to see SA’s facility, meet coaches and receive information on programs.
• Bartlett Historical House: Lawn sale, dishes, collectibles, holiday décor, toys, household items.
• Quick Arts Center: Make-and-take “stained glass” sun catchers in fun, summer-themed designs.
• AKT Combatives Academy: Participants can perform self-defense/jujitsu technique, raffle for one month of free class.
• Jamestown Community College: Visitors can stop at MTI building on Hamilton Street to design and create their own dog tags to take home.
• WMXO: Sand carving by Eric Jones at WMXO Mix Radio.
A complete list of all activities, events and vendors is online at www.oleanny.com. It will also be on the Chamber’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Meme K. Yanetsko, chief operating officer, says the Chamber “is committed to the well-being of our employees, attendees and vendors. We are dedicated to supporting the local communities in which our events are held. StrOlean is a collaboration of many events being promoted by the Chamber. Each location/event is considered separate and will maintain social distancing, safe number counts in the places as well as customer masking.”
Other dates for StrOlean include Aug. 13 and Oct. 1. For more information or registration forms, call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.