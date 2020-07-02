Police and other regional agencies throughout New York state will take part this holiday weekend in a crackdown on impaired driving.
The statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown starts Friday and will end on July 6.
“The Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving,” STOP-DWI New York said in a press release this week. “This year the 4th of July falls on a Saturday, so we expect heavy traveling to begin on Friday the 3rd and run through July 6.”
Americans love to celebrate the Fourth with family, friends, food and fireworks, but the festivities can turn tragic on the nation’s roads, the agency states. The iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest of the year due to impaired-driving crashes.
“Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20%,” the agency states. “Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem. The New York State Police, County Sheriff and municipal law enforcement agencies will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to aggressively target those who put lives in danger.”
The Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign also targets Labor Day Weekend, Halloween and the national holiday season in December.
AS WE’VE ENTERED into the month of July, we note that the origin of the month’s name is traced to Roman dictator Julius Caesar (100 B.C.-44 B.C.) after his death.
According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, in 46 B.C., Julius Caesar, with the help of Sosigenes, developed the Julian calendar, the precursor to the Gregorian calendar we use today.