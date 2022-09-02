Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement will be out in force through Labor Day weekend as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” DWI campaign. The enforcement period began on Friday and runs through Monday.
“Drunk and impaired driving is an irresponsible choice that leads to needless and devastating tragedies every year,” Hochul said. “As many New Yorkers prepare to travel for Labor Day weekend, I urge all motorists to drive responsibly and plan for a safe ride home. Stay alert, and don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking so you can enjoy the weekend without endangering yourself or others.”
Labor Day weekend traditionally results in heavy traffic volumes throughout the state. Unfortunately, this increased flow of traffic brings with it increased accidents, serious injuries and fatalities.
Since the holiday weekend is marked by increased travel and alcohol consumption, law enforcement officials across the country have chosen to jointly participate in the campaign. The state police goal is to maximize DWI enforcement efforts to ensure motorists are not needlessly injured or killed by intoxicated or drug impaired drivers during this time.
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “Curbing drunk driving is a major law enforcement priority. The State Police and our law enforcement partners urge everyone to have a plan for a safe ride this Labor Day weekend. Our objective is to stop those impaired drivers from putting the keys into the ignition and to make sure everyone has a safe holiday weekend.”
New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “It just takes a moment to plan ahead when you finalize your plans for this end of summer long weekend to make sure you reach your destination safely. Plain and simple — be smart, and don’t be reckless and put yourself and others on our roads at risk.”
Drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints during the campaign, along with more Troopers on major highways during the campaign.
In addition to the DWI checkpoints and patrols, Troopers will also be watching for distracted or impaired drivers, vehicle occupants who are not properly buckled up, and drivers that are violating the Move Over Law.
Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of the operation. The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.
This initiative is partially funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC). The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind motorists that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Droid and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties, and a way to even report a suspected impaired driver.
During Labor Day weekend in 2021, Troopers arrested 196 people for driving while impaired, issued 10,701 total tickets and investigated 661 crashes, which resulted in four fatalities.