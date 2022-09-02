Police lights
Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that New York State Police and local law enforcement will be out in force through Labor Day weekend as part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” DWI campaign. The enforcement period began on Friday and runs through Monday.

“Drunk and impaired driving is an irresponsible choice that leads to needless and devastating tragedies every year,” Hochul said. “As many New Yorkers prepare to travel for Labor Day weekend, I urge all motorists to drive responsibly and plan for a safe ride home. Stay alert, and don’t get behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking so you can enjoy the weekend without endangering yourself or others.”

