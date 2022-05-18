DOH, DEC and State Parks Remind New Yorkers to Protect Against Ticks
Proper Precautions Can Help Prevent Lyme Disease and the Spread of Tick-Borne Illnesses
Warm weather and Memorial Day approaching means more time outdoors at picnics, camping, on wooded trails and in the backyard.
It also means more exposure to ticks and state health, recreation and environmental officials remind New Yorkers of the importance of protecting against ticks and tick-borne illnesses.
Since reporting of Lyme disease to the state Department of Health began in 1986, New York state has averaged more than 5,500 new cases each year, with numbers increasing in recent years.
Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that spreads when an infected black-legged tick (commonly called a deer tick, the most common tick in New York) bites a person and remains attached for 24 or more hours. In some cases, an expanding rash resembling a bull’s eye or solid patch will appear near the site of the bite. If an expanding rash with a diameter of more than 2 inches appears or flu-like symptoms occur over a 30-day period following a tick bite, individuals should contact their health care provider immediately.
“Infected ticks can be found in outdoor areas across much of New York, and if you are bitten by one, you can suffer serious illness and debilitating symptoms,” says New York State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett.
While hiking, working, or spending time in wooded areas, follow these simple steps to help prevent tick bites:
• Wear long pants and long-sleeved shirts for protection.
• Check for ticks often while outdoors and brush off any before they attach.
• Perform a full body check multiple times during the day, as well as at the end of the day, to ensure that no ticks are attached.
• Consider using repellents containing DEET, picaridin or IR3535, and follow label instructions.
Tick bites can also transmit diseases in addition to Lyme disease. Some of these are less common such as babesiosis and anaplasmosis (averaging 453 and 759 cases annually since 2011, respectively) and others are rare, such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever (averaging 30 cases annually since 2011) and Powassan encephalitis (totaling 30 cases since 2011).
These diseases vary in their severity, but all can cause serious illness and even death, if untreated.
Recently, the Asian longhorned tick was identified in New York state for the first time, being found in several locations in New York City, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley. While this tick has transmitted disease to humans in other parts of the world, more research is needed to determine whether this can occur in the United States.
NY’s DOH has tested more than 2,000 of these ticks and has not found any disease-causing agents. Regardless, New Yorkers should continue to take measures to protect themselves, their children and their pets against all ticks and tick-borne diseases that are present in New York state.
The longhorned tick is also a concern for the New York’s agricultural industry and may pose a threat to livestock. Farmers should continue to work with their veterinarians to check their animals, particularly cattle, sheep and horses, for exposure to ticks and to ensure their parasite control plans are up to date and working. Symptoms of tick-borne disease in cattle include fever, lack of appetite, dehydration, weakness and labored breathing.