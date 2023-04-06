The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee notes that state and local law enforcement are participating in the national “U Drive. U Text. U Pay.” mobilization to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.
April marks Distracted Driving Awareness Month nationwide. Law enforcement throughout the state will be stepping up patrols during this initiative, which runs through Monday.
“The message is simple, when you’re driving, your only job is pay attention to the road and that will help ensure safety of your passengers, other drivers, and pedestrians,” says Mark J.F. Schroeder, New York Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner and GTSC chair.
Schroeder says New York led the way in combatting distracted driving by becoming the first state in the nation to prohibit cell phone use while driving. “Through this education and enforcement campaign we remind all drivers that distracted driving is 100 percent preventable.”
To help educate drivers about the dangers of distracted driving, the GTSC is utilizing a public service campaign this month. The campaign is featured on social media, television, radio and Variable Message Signs on highways.
To help deter drivers from talking on a cell phone without a hands-free device, texting, or using an electronic device while driving, the state has various penalties, ranging from $50 to $450 in fines, five driver violation points, and suspension or revocation of license.
According to preliminary data from the University at Albany’s Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research (ITSMR), driver inattention/distraction was a contributing factor in 99 fatal police-reported crashes in 2022.