When it comes to car crashes, speed kills. And even more in 2020 than the year before.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York State Police and local law enforcement will be increasing patrols to target speeding from today through Aug. 8.
“Our message is simple: slow down and drive responsibly,” Cuomo said. “Too often, speeding leads to avoidable and deadly consequences, and it won’t be tolerated. Trying to get to your destination quicker is not worth putting yourself, your passengers, and all those sharing the road in danger.”
According to preliminary data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany’s Rockefeller College, unsafe speed was a contributing factor in 314 fatal crashes in 2020, compared to 230 fatal crashes in 2019 — a 36% increase. The 314 fatal crashes last year resulted in 365 deaths including drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians.
This high-visibility enforcement campaign is supported by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, or GTSC, to stop speeding and prevent avoidable crashes caused by unsafe speed. During last year’s Speed Awareness Week, law enforcement throughout the state issued 21,428 tickets for speeding and 30,273 tickets for other vehicle and traffic law violations, such as impaired and distracted driving.
Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Speeding is an all-too-common practice on our roads, and what drivers often forget is how dangerous it is and how much it puts everyone at risk. Shaving a few minutes off your commute or your trip is not worth a lifetime of guilt and regret from a speeding-related tragedy. By reminding motorists of the risks and the consequences that come with speeding, we hope drivers will think twice before stepping on the gas.”
New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen said, “Studies have shown — speeding kills. During this campaign, and year-round, we will work to reduce this kind of dangerous driving. We want drivers to slow down, put the electronic devices away and pay attention out on our roads. Attentive, responsible, defensive driving is the key to avoiding crashes and keeping our roads and highways safe for all that travel them.”
BASEBALL IS AMERICA’S pastime, but now it is officially New York’s.
In a bipartisan move, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a law Friday designating baseball as the official sport of the state of New York. The bill was proposed by a Cooperstown Elementary School 4th grade class. Cooperstown is the home of the Baseball Hall of Fame and is one of the legendary birthplaces of the sport.
The bill saw Republicans and Democrats vote in favor. In the Senate, it was sponsored by Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, and co-sponsored by our own Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay. In the Assembly, it was sponsored by Michael Benedetto, D-Bronx. Of the 213 seats between the two houses, only four buzzkill nays were recorded.
“Growing up a Queens boy, a love of baseball was instilled at an early age. From the ‘69 and ‘86 Amazin’ Mets to 27 world championships by the Yankees and even having been the home of the Dodgers with Jackie Robinson and the Giants, New York is steeped in an expansive and diverse past with our great national pastime,” Governor Cuomo said. “The fervor of the sport is as reflective of our great state as a sport can be, bringing together diverse crowds for the love of the game. New York is the birthplace of baseball and I’m proud to finally make it our official state sport.”
Oberacker said, “Fans from around the globe flock to Cooperstown, in my senate district, to celebrate the game at the storied National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum and we have teams of all levels — the Mets and Yankees, countless college, high school, and Little League teams — proving that New York State’s connection to baseball is undeniable. My special thanks to Anne Reis and her students at Cooperstown Elementary who researched the impact of baseball on our state and developed the idea for this legislation.”
Benedetto said, “Baseball is the perfect sport to represent New York. It emphasizes teamwork and sacrifice, two principle concepts that are important during a child’s development. Everyone pulling together for the team, in essence, is a metaphor for real life — everyone working together as one, for the betterment of the community.”
As the state sport, baseball joins a list of New York State symbols which includes milk as the state beverage, apple as the state fruit, the snapping turtle as the state reptile and yogurt as the state snack.