With coronavirus restrictions lifted, the area’s events are slowly but surely coming back.
As one of the city’s biggest annual traditions, the St. John’s Festival is set for Saturday to once again celebrate the Italian community’s culture and food in North Olean, albeit as a drive-thru only event.
Dominic Rogers, a committee member of the event, said curbside pickup of food will take place between 2 and 6 p.m. at St. John’s Parish grounds at 931 N. Union St.
“Although many restrictions have been lifted, we didn’t have enough time to get everything set and planned,” Rogers explained. “That’s why we’re not doing a regular festival.”
This year’s menu features the Italian fest favorites, including pizza — either cooked or frozen — meatball sandwiches, pasta in red sauce with meatballs and a roll, pasta and broccoli, greens and beans and cannolis, Rogers said.
“We’ll make the meatballs tonight,” he said Wednesday. “The cannolis are purchased through a vendor, and everything else is freshly made.”
Also taking place will be a raffle with $20,000 in cash prizes and a top prize of $10,000. Raffle tickets are $100 each.
“We have many volunteers that put in a lot of hours,” Rogers said. “It feels good to do something for the church and to get outside.”
Pre-orders for food are being accepted through Friday at noon, and raffle tickets will be sold through 6 p.m. Saturday.
For more information on the event or the raffle, or to pre-order food visit www.sjteolean.org or call the church at 372-5313.