Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for nutty photo enthusiasts to submit photos for the official 2022 Woodland in the City Calendar.
Deadline for submissions is Nov. 1.
GOACC is looking for photos of you and your kiddos with the city’s resident 4-foot-tall squirrels — Nutty, Cutter, Jolly Mon and the other 20-plus that are around the city of Olean, and one in Allegany.
“Each year, we develop this calendar and have a great time selecting from the loads of photos that are turned in — photos of families, children, teenagers and seniors enjoying the Woodland in the City Squirrels,” says Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO.
The photos should feature one of the Woodland Squirrels — perhaps your youngster dressed up like an elf and with the Santa squirrel or maybe dressed up like a knight and with the Knight in Shining Armor squirrel.
Again this year, the Chamber would love for participants to take smartphone selfies with the Woodland squirrels.
GOACC does ask that folks DO NOT sit on the squirrels for photos.
Photos may be dropped off at the GOACC office, Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., mailed to Squirrel Photo Contest, c/o GOACC, 301 N. Union St., Olean, N.Y., 14760, or email tourism@oleanny.com.
Make sure you include your name, address and home phone number. All entries must be received by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1. For more information on the photo contest, contact GOACC at (716) 372-4433.