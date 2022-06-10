As local gasoline prices climb toward $5 — 87 octane was just under $4.90 per gallon in Olean Thursday — the New York State Division of Consumer Protection recommends tips to help New Yorkers save money at the pump.
“After being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are looking forward to traveling this summer, but we are facing sky-high gas prices,” said
New York’s Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez, says, “These tips, along with Governor Hochul’s tax suspension, will work to help New Yorkers save at the gas pump.”
DCP said drivers may try to carpool, switch to mass transit or purchase a new auto with better gas mileage — acknowledging that those options might not be available to everyone. The agency’s credit, it didn’t openly suggest buying an electric vehicle, which cost thousands more than conventional vehicles.
But some more practical tips include:
• Wait until your gas gauge reads a quarter tank before filling up in warmer weather. Your vehicle gets better gas mileage with a lighter load and keeping the tank full can waste money.
• Choose the lowest octane recommended for your car.
• Compare the price advertised on the gas station’s sign and on the pump to make sure they are the same.
• Know the size of your gas tank and how many gallons of gasoline it holds so you can make sure you are getting what you are paying for at the pump.
• Some stations offer gas at several cents less per gallon if you pay in cash.
• Cut back on needless driving around. Make lists of errands and try to have them all in similar locations.
• Maintain your vehicle in good condition. Your vehicle will get better gas mileage if you have the oil changed and tire pressure checked regularly. Get a tune-up from a certified mechanic.
• Clean out your vehicle and carry only what is necessary. Extra weight in your car lowers your gas mileage. Consider removing roof racks and towing devices mounted on the outside of the vehicle when not in use.
• Change your driving habits. Your vehicle will get better gas mileage if you do not accelerate fast or overuse your brakes, commonly referred to as “riding your brakes.” To save gas, stay at or under the speed limit, and drive at a consistent rate of speed. Consider using cruise control when practicable, and do not idle your car in a parking lot or driveway.
• Consult maps, internet directions or a GPS system to ensure you are taking the most efficient route and reduce the likelihood of getting lost and driving unnecessary miles.