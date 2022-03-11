Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday — “springing forward” from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Benjamin Franklin is credited with the idea of Daylight Saving Time. In a satirical essay, “An Economical Project” from 1784, he raised the idea of saving money by making good use of daylight — by waking up earlier with the earlier sunrise in the summer, candle usage could be economized.
In 1908, Port Arthur, Canada, was the first community to switch to DST. Germany adopted DST in 1916 to conserve electricity amid World War I. Congress passed the Standard Time Act in 1918, which not only implemented DST but also set up the time zone system we use today.
DST is not observed in all 50 states — Hawaii and Arizona (with the exception of the state’s Navajo Nation) remain at the same time year-round.
Polls show about two in three Americans would rather stop the time shifts every spring and fall. This week, the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s subcommittee on consumer protection hosted a hearing on the topic, with two experts testifying that the shifts disrupt sleep and are linked to health and public safety risks.
We’ll go back to Standard Time on Sunday, Nov. 6.
EARLIER THIS WEEK we looked at the traditional check and change of batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors connected with the time changes. AAA of Western New York also noted that time changes can affect drivers and pedestrians due to the loss of an hour of sleep and change in daylight hours.
There are four things to remember, officials said:
1) Drowsy driving is a significant traffic safety issue. Drivers “springing forward” by moving their clocks ahead by one hour need to remember to adjust their sleep schedule to prevent drowsiness on the road.
“While many people are looking forward to the end of winter, few realize the added dangers that can come as a result of a time change, especially when behind the wheel,” said Elizabeth Carey, Director of Public Relations, AAA Western and Central New York. “This hour change can disturb sleep patterns, perhaps even resulting in drowsy driving.”
According to the AAA Foundation research, drivers who miss one to two hours of sleep can nearly double their risk for a crash. AAA recommends that drivers should not rely on their bodies for warning signs — prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road. Travel at times of the day when you are normally awake, and avoid heavy foods and medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment. First responders, construction workers and people stranded with a breakdown are vulnerable to drivers who are not paying attention and are at a greater risk of being hit.
2) School Safety — Watch out for children playing outside in the evening amid more daylight. Also, losing an hour over the weekend may make drivers feel foggy for the Monday morning commute when children will be on their way to school. Drivers must remain vigilant. Slow down in school zones — a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling at 25 mph is nearly two-thirds less likely to be killed than a pedestrian struck by a vehicle traveling just 10 mph faster. Stay alert and scan between parked cars — children could dart into the road. Always stop for school buses that are loading or unloading students.
3) Frosted Headlights — Changing the clocks is a good reminder to check the conditions of your headlights. With half of crashes occurring at night, drivers should check their headlights for signs of deterioration and invest in new headlights or, at a minimum, a low-cost headlight cleaning and restoration to boost the safety of driving after dark. Headlights can show signs of deterioration after 3 years but most commonly by year 5. Make sure headlights are correctly re-aimed to maximize forward lighting performance and minimize glare to oncoming and preceding drivers.
4) Check for Vehicle Recalls — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Recall App makes checking vehicles for safety recalls easier with their new SaferCar free smartphone app, allowing drivers to park their cars in a “virtual garage” and immediately be alerted when a recall is issued.