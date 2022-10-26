The 2022 Enterprising Business Award, the highest honor the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce gives to a member business, will be presented to the Southern Tier Agencies.
Recipients are companies that exemplify the unique hometown charm of the greater Olean area through enriching the community and commercial growth. The Mahar Family Businesses received the 2020-21 Enterprising Business Award.
“Southern Tier Agencies represents the entrepreneurial spirit of the greater Olean area,” says Jason Crisafulli, president of the Chamber’s Board of Directors. “Under the leadership of Samuel Ostrander in 1922, continuing with Edward and Violet Butler from 1965 and today through the direction of their sons, Dan, Tom and Joe, the company has set a fine example of how a to create great success in using the solid foundation of one business as a springboard to pursue other ventures.”
Nearly 100 years ago on Nov. 22, 1922, Ostrander filed the certificate of incorporation for the Southern Tier Realty Co. Ostrander was the founder and first president of this new business with offices located in the First National Bank Building. In 1928, their offices moved to 182 N. Union St.; the company moved to 148 N. Union in 1943; then to 154 N. Union in March 1994. The firm has been at 125 S. Union St. since 2019.
This fall, the Southern Tier Agencies/Southern Tier Realty Co. celebrated a century of business in the greater Olean area with several celebrations.
Ed Butler was elected president of STA in February 1965; with Vi Butler named vice president in March 1969. The company became synonymous with the Butler family as Joe Butler, Ed and Vi’s son, was hired in December 1973; Dan Butler in September 1981, and Thomas Butler, Ed and Vi’s son, in June 1984.
The company, back in 1922 and through the years, had many roles:
• Formed Southern Tier Underwriters.
• Purchased land parcels to be subdivided and resold.
• Built a “model” home on Main Street in Olean.
• Trustee for parcels of land that were sold between parties.
• Merged with local insurance companies.
• Recognized for their years of service from insurance brokers.
• Purchased realty companies to expand services.
“What’s particularly impressive is the Butler Family (synonymous with Southern Tier Agencies) who continues to demonstrate a well-planned, thorough and serious approach to its development, has never lost sight of the community it calls home,” Meme Krahe Yanetsko, GOACC COO, says.
Southern Tier Agency will be recognized at the Chamber’s 116th Annual Dinner along with Karen Fohl, the L.O.U.I.E. award winner, and AnnMarie Wright, Presidential Award recipient. The dinner is Nov. 3 at the Old Library, with the informal reception at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:15 p.m.
Event tickets are $50, patron tickets $60, with a corporate table of eight at $500. For more information on the dinner or other GOACC programs, call (716) 372-4433 or email info@oleanny.com.