The Southern Tier Agencies is the 2022 recipient of the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Enterprising Business Award.

The 2022 Enterprising Business Award, the highest honor the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce gives to a member business, will be presented to the Southern Tier Agencies.

Recipients are companies that exemplify the unique hometown charm of the greater Olean area through enriching the community and commercial growth. The Mahar Family Businesses received the 2020-21 Enterprising Business Award.

