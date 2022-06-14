Father’s Day is looming and, again, it's difficult to think of new ideas for gifts for older dads.
“There are alternative, and perhaps more practical, gifts that adult children can give their aging fathers, especially if those fathers are starting to show signs they are slowing down physically and mentally,” says Chris Orestis, president of Retirement Genius.
A few gifts that Orestis recommends are:
• Identity protection: Seniors are often a target of scammers who try to steal their sensitive personal information to use for financial theft. Orestis notes that this identity theft also can damage their credit rating. So providing your father with an identity-theft protection service could be a great gif. Among other things, these services can monitor whether any of your father’s sensitive information, such as his Social Security number or driver’s license number, is showing up on the dark web, social media sites, orders for new utility services, or other places that raise red flags.
• Alexa systems and hands-free home controls: Voice-controlled smart home systems are a valuable tool that can make people’s lives easier.
• Prepared meals: Prepared foods that can be delivered to the home typically require only simple assembly and heating.
• Travel insurance, rescue and security plans: Many retirees like to travel. If that’s the case with your father, travel insurance, rescue and security plans could make for a practical gift for when something goes awry on a trip.
• Physical trainer: As people age, it often becomes easier to avoid exercise. But regardless of age, exercise remains important for good health and longevity and that’s where finding a trainer for dad could come into play.
• Medicare and Social Security benefits review: If your father is in his 60s, he’s facing plenty of questions. At what age should he start collecting Social Security? What is the right Medicare plan for him? Should he be considering Medicaid in the future? “Hiring a benefit expert to review his needs and advise him on how to understand and get the most out of his entitlements is a gift that will keep on giving for the rest of his life,” Orestis says.