New York gasoline prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.18 per gallon on Monday, while Olean’s most-usual price was just under $3.20/g.
According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 6,118 stations in New York, gas prices in the state are 8.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 92.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, lowest price in the state Monday was $2.83/g while the highest was $3.89/g, a difference of $1.06/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.13/g Monday. The national average is up 5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 93.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.12/g, no change since last week; Syracuse at $3.11/g, down 1.3 cents from last week; and Rochester, $3.14/g, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week.
“While the national average has seen a slight rise over the last week, we may see some stabilization coming to the pump as oil prices hold just under their 2021 peak from last week,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
He says that without additional crude oil supply coming online in the weeks ahead, the market could see oil test $80 per barrel in the next couple of weeks.
“However, with U.S. gasoline demand falling slightly last week, we may have already seen peak consumption with the July 4 holiday,” De Haan says. “While the jury isn’t quite in on that just yet, we’re potentially only 4-6 weeks away from gas prices beginning a seasonal decline that we’re likely all eagerly awaiting.”