As a bus monitor and teacher’s aide for Allegany-Limestone schools, Danielle Howard says she and her dedicated co-workers in transportation work very early — and many times after the sun goes down.
“And because of those crazy hours, our bus drivers share the road with more wildlife than other vehicles, especially in the early morning hours,” she says. “So, our drivers and bus monitors are used to seeing all kinds of wildlife in our beautiful Western New York landscape.”
On a cold morning in mid-December, A-L bus driver Joyce Wilcox-Wilson was pulling out of the high school parking lot to take students to the Ellicottville BOCES when she saw a large white bird perched on a utility pole.
It was a snowy owl, a bird that breeds in the Arctic but, in winter, has been known to travel to Upstate New York and even to the Southern Tier.
Wilcox-Wilson knew it was something rare, so she used her lunch break to drive all the way to Salamanca to get her camera. Later in the day, just before dismissal, Wilcox-Wilson, Howard and other bus drivers and monitors saw the owl on the roof of a house across the road from the high school.
Some students in the school were also able to watch the owl with binoculars.
After bus routes were run, Howard said they returned and found the owl back on a utility pole.
“We got as many pictures as we could before our fingers went numb,” she says. “We even called out to him to get him to look at us, and he would turn his head around. He wasn’t afraid at all; it’s just like he knew we were only there to admire his beauty.”
The next morning everyone had heard about the owl and seen the pictures, Howard says.
“He became like a mascot to all of us at ALCS Transportation! We even named him ‘Overlook.’”
The owl stuck around for the week.
“It was amazing to share all the pictures with the students,” Howard says. “We hung them not only throughout the bus garage but on the buses as well so that all students could experience the beauty of Overlook, the snowy owl who visited Allegany.”