That grayish haze that obscured hills in the distance Tuesday and gave the waning sun a reddish tinge in the evening was courtesy of the wildfires burning out West.
Monday night’s three-quarter moon also appeared like it was stained with blood — sorry if that reads a touch melodramatic — due to the particulates in the air.
An air quality alert was issued for all of Upstate New York and several other states in the Northeast because of the drifting smoke from the wildfires thousands of miles to the west.
While air quality alerts are generally issued for ozone, Tuesday’s alert was for “fine particles” that can lodge in the lungs and make breathing difficult. The state Department of Health recommended that people minimize strenuous outdoor activity, especially the elderly, young children and people with respiratory or heart problems.
More than 100 wildfires are burning in the Pacific Northwest, Montana, Colorado and southern Canada. It’s not unusual for smoke to drift across the continent, but it usually stays several thousand feet above the ground. This time, smoke particles have descended to the surface, leading to the air quality alert.
“We have a very weak high pressure system over our region, and with high pressure you get subsidence, or sinking air,” Mark Wysocki, New York state climatologist and an atmospheric sciences professor at Cornell University, explained to syracuse.com on Tuesday. “It’s sinking and bringing the smoke down near the surface, adding to our already polluted air we get from cars and things like that.”
Weather forecasters said the smoke was likely to dissipate later Tuesday after a storm system moved through, potentially bringing strong thunderstorms to Upstate New York.