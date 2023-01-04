Average gasoline prices in New York fell 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most outlets in the Olean area remained at $3.699/g for 87 octane gasoline as of Tuesday.
Prices in New York were 34.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stood 12 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.67 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.69/g while the highest was $4.39/g, a difference of $1.70/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 12.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.17/g Tuesday. The national average was down 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 9.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $3.44/g, down 2 cents from a week ago; Syracuse at $3.26/g, down 3.2 cents per gallon; and Rochester at $3.44/g, down 3.7 cents.
“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end.”
While De Haan says the national jump at the pump will likely be temporary, as most refiners get back online after cold-weather related issues, some regions like the Rockies may see more price increases than others as cold-weather shutdowns hit the region fairly hard, with one refinery likely remaining down through the first quarter of 2023.
“Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way,” De Haan says.