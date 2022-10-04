Average gasoline prices in New York fell 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
The price for 87 octane at most outlets in Olean was a fraction less than $3.90/g as of Monday evening, down about 5 cents from last week.
Prices in New York are 44 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 29.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel declined 2.9 cents in the last week and stood at $4.86/g.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the lowest price in the state to begin the week was $2.93/g while the highest was $4.63/g, a difference of $1.70/g.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78/g Monday. The national average was up 0.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“With gas prices continuing to surge on the West Coast and Great Lakes, the national average saw its second straight weekly rise,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “But at the same time, areas of the Northeast and Gulf Coast have continued to see declines as the the nation experiences sharp differences in trends between regions.”
Some West Coast states saw prices rise 35 to 55 cents per gallon in the last week as refinery issues continued to impact gasoline supply, which fell to its lowest level in a decade in the region, causing prices to skyrocket, De Haan says.
“While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief, prices could go a bit higher before cooling off,” he adds. “In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”