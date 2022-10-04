Average gasoline prices in New York fell 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.

The price for 87 octane at most outlets in Olean was a fraction less than $3.90/g as of Monday evening, down about 5 cents from last week.

