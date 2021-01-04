New York gas prices have risen half a cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.34/g on Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 6,118 stations.
The small hike puts the state average just under 2 cents below the most-posted price in Olean, $2.359/g. That Olean price has remained in place for several months.
Gas prices in New York are 5.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 39.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy reports. The lowest price in the state Monday was $1.96/g while the highest was $3.09/g, a difference of $1.13/g.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.24/g Monday. The national average is up 8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include Buffalo at $2.26/g, down 1 cent since last week; Syracuse, $2.25/g, down 1.1 cents per gallon from last week; and Rochester, $2.28/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week.
"After several weeks seeing the national average make healthy gains, last week saw a significant slowdown and most states saw prices change little as we head into the New Year," says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "I'm hopeful 2021's theme will be recovery in the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unfortunately likely to drive gas prices higher."
How much higher? In the short-term, expect prices to see overall less fluctuation in the week ahead as they saw to end 2020, with prices more likely to see small gains or stability than decreases, De Haan says.