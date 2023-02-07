Average gasoline prices in New York fell 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,118 stations in New York.
Most outlets in the Olean area remained Monday evening at $3.599/g for 87 octane gasoline.
Prices in New York were 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stood 3.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel fell 5.2 cents in the last week and stood at $4.60 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.95/g while the highest was $4.29/g, a difference of $1.34/g.
The national average price of gasoline fell 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/g Monday. The national average was up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stood at 1.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Prices from other areas in New York state include Buffalo at $3.44/g, down 1 cent from a week ago; Syracuse at $3.45/g, unchanged from last week; and Rochester at $3.48/g, down 0.9 cents.
In Bradford, Pa., prices dropped Monday from $3.899/g to $3.859/g.
“For the first time in 2023, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline, primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decline in both gasoline and diesel prices is terrific, it’s not unusual to see prices falling in February, which tends to be the month with some of the lowest gasoline prices of the year thanks to seasonally weak demand.”
For diesel, De Haan says, more declines are likely, and potentially much more significant in the weeks ahead as imports of distillate have accelerated, leading to a selloff.
“And, with warmer weather ahead, demand may struggle as well,” he says. “However, especially for gasoline, high levels of coming maintenance and the eventual transition to summer gasoline could lead today’s declines to reverse down the road.”