Entries for the Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament, to be played Aug. 20-22 on Delaware Avenue, will be accepted until Friday via U.S. mail and Monday for online.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and its 45 corporate sponsors are co-sponsoring the Macker, which returns to downtown Olean.
To register online, go to www.macker.com. The entry fee for four-player teams is $140. Offline forms for registration via U.S. mail are available at the Chamber office.
The Chamber anticipates having more than 200 teams and 7,000 spectators from a 100-mile radius to attend the three-day event, which is a great opportunity to showcase Olean.
The tournament will take place on Delaware and North Barry Streets, with several age groups and players who have no experience to those who have played college and semi-professional basketball.
Running the weekend-long tournament is no small job, and many helping hands are needed — the Chamber is calling for volunteers.
“As with every year Olean has hosted a Macker, the tournament’s success depends largely on a strong base of volunteers willing to donate time to the event,” says Erica Dreher, GOACC member services director. “Simply put, the Chamber and its staff cannot put on this tournament alone — it requires a community effort, and we’re hoping volunteers will turn out in force to help make this year’s Macker the success we know it can be for Olean.”
Specifically, the Chamber could use volunteers to help with setup and break down, refreshment delivery, registration, refereeing, timekeeping and scorekeeping. Those interested in volunteering should call the Chamber at 372-4433 or email meme@oleanny.com.
Folks can also visit online at https://bit.ly/3zJvJuq where the Chamber has created a signup page with hours/duties and more information.
In addition to the Chamber’s corporate sponsors, other major support for the event is being provided by Adams Service, Sparky’s Pizza, Third Base Bar & Grill, Universal Primary Care, Duggan and Duggan, Paul Brown Chevrolet, Financial Services, Howard Hanna Professional, Fairfield Inn, Olean Area Federal Credit Union and Peacemaker Mediation.