First, for the short-term: The weather looks terrific for Labor Day weekend, if perhaps a touch too warm for those folks who are already yearning for the arrival of fall.
Today the high should be in the high 70s and a bit cloudy, while Sunday will be sunny with a high of about 85. A few clouds move in Labor Day — for many the unofficial last day of summer — but there will still be sun and, again, a high of about 85.
Something of a hot box moves back in for the middle of next week, with highs in the upper 80s, but by Friday it’s again looking like pleasant 70s for the highs.
Now, for the long term: As mentioned, Labor Day for many is the end of summer even though fall doesn’t officially arrive until Sept. 23 with the autumnal equinox. Hopefully, fall will shape up to be pleasant — with crisp mornings and mellow days in which to enjoy leaf peeping.
So how about the coming winter?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac forecasts that our region will experience a colder than normal winter with above-normal precipitation and snowfall. We’re not sure if you welcome that forecast, or dread it — such things come down to whether one is a “winter person” or not.
For what it’s worth, the Almanac forecasts that the coldest periods will be in early and late December and from January through mid-February “with the snowiest periods occurring from late December through most of January and in mid-February.” Indeed, the Almanac forecasts snow will start falling sometime in mid-November (take note, contestants in State & Union’s annual First Snow Contest, which is coming up) and picking up in earnest later in the month.
For December, the Almanac sees it being generally colder than normal and it sees a potential snowstorm the week before Christmas.