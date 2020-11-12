Readers might have noted the passing last month of World War II veteran Joseph Leo of Cuba. He died Oct. 8 at the age of 94 — he would have turned 95 on Dec. 17.
With Veterans Day just being observed on Wednesday, we share a story of Leo’s remarkable service, passed along by his family.
Leo, or Joe, as he was known by so many, flew 15 missions as a B-17 waist gunner during World War II. But there’s one mission Joe never forgot.
During a bombing mission over Germany, the radio operator discovered that two of the bombs didn’t release. Because they were not allowed to land their aircraft with the bombs, Joe was asked to assist the togglier in releasing them. The two men balanced on the catwalk between the open bomb bay doors, German countryside passing 23,000 feet below.
The bombs were held in the plane by a shackle that was controlled by an electrical system in the nose of the plane. The togglier thought the shackle was stuck.
“I went in there with him and we tried to lift the bomb out,” Joe recalled. “I think it was 250-pounder and we couldn’t move it. The bomb bay was open and there wasn’t enough room for us to wear our parachutes. But I had a good hugging on that support beam.
“My recollection is that we shimmied that thing so much that it made electrical contact and he went back up and flipped the switch and the bombs went. We could see the bombs fall through the sky.”
As the pilot of Joe’s B-17 said, “They probably deserved a medal, but all they received was our thanks and an exhilarating experience.”
Medal or not, Joe, and millions of men and women like him over the centuries, decades and years, have been heroes. As ever, we are in awe and feel deep gratitude for their service.