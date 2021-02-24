Like so many children, Luke Aderman of Park Avenue in the town of Olean has had to endure a lot this past year — disrupted school time, not being able to play with his friends ... in many ways a world turned upside down.
Even worse, Luke was in quarantine as his 6th birthday, Feb. 20, approached.
Luke’s grandmother, Pamela Appleby, tells us that his mom, Amber, wanted to try and make the day special for the birthday boy. So she got the ball rolling to organize a birthday parade for him.
Amber first called the Olean Police Department to ask if members could take part, but since the family lives outside the city, the OPD suggested contacting the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.
Well, Sheriff’s Office personnel and state troopers turned out alright, giving Luke a birthday parade with police vehicles that he isn’t likely to soon forget.
Several vehicles, sirens wailing and horns blaring, went by while Luke, stood in the yard and waved.
Pamela says one of the deputy sheriffs put together a “goodie bag” for Luke, as well as a card signed by all the law enforcement personnel who were involved.
Pamela tells us: “I just wanted to publicly acknowledge the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police troopers who showed up on Saturday. Luke is in quarantine and could not go out and celebrate or have a party with his friends. These men and women volunteered on their day off to put a smile on his face!
“He will never forget what you did for him and neither will his family. Thank you also for your service and your bravery!”
To the men and women who made Luke’s day, we also offer: A job well done.