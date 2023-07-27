The Tri-County Arts Council reminds families that signups are available for its remaining Kid’s Camps this summer.
Let your child’s imagination soar this summer with Kids N Art Camp, scheduled for Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 1-4, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Instructors Katelyn Heins and Allison Braun will lead this four-day program where attendees will learn different art forms and techniques, including painting, drawing, writing, printing, collage and more. The arts council is running three programs this summer, and each program will be teaching different activities. Only 13 seats are open.
Future Kids N Art Camp is also scheduled for Aug. 22-25.
This class is made available by a partnership with the YMCA and United Way of Cattaraugus County and designed for kids age 6 to 12. The cost is $80 for members and non-members. Scholarships are available.
For information about the cost for classes or to sign up, visit tricountyartscouncil.org/classes, call (716) 372-7455 or stop into the art council at 110 W. State St.
Other upcoming classes include:
• Needle Felting, 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 5, with Darlene Subulski, for age 10 and up. Sculpt a whimsical mushroom using the art of needle felting.
• Watercolor & Ink, 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 12, with Katelyn Heins, ages 12 and up. Participants will use a reference photo to paint off of. The object is to paint a landscape and use ink pens to draw on top to bring the painting to life. Students will learn basic watercolor and drawing techniques.
• Creative Clay: Painting Accessories, 6 to 8 p.m., Aug. 17, with Violet Nolder and Abigail Zickefoose, ages 16 and up. The class involves painting accessories for use with watercolors, underglazes or acrylics. Participants will handbuild a paint palette, brush holder and water container.
• Oil Painting, 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 19, with Katelyn Heins, ages 12 and up. The object of the class is for students to gain a basic knowledge of how to paint using a reference photo of a landscape.
• Wild Clay Hand Building, 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26, with Fileve Tlaloc, ages 15 and up. Join Tlaloc for a handbuilding ceramic class using locally sourced “wild clay. From creating test tiles to forming pinch pots and coil building you will learn how to maximize your relationship to the craft.
Meanwhile, the current gallery show, “The Real Ethereal World,” features collages by Sara Baker Michalak from Chautauqua County. She holds a bachelor of fine arts from RIT’s School for American Crafts and an master’s in interdisciplinary studies from SUNY Fredonia.