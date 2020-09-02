State & Union readers know we like our seasons, months and full moons — and today we catch up on such things.
Of course, September arrived Tuesday, bringing with it more than a hint of fall with the cool nights and mornings we’ve been enjoying the past few days.
September’s name comes from the Latin word septem, meaning “seven,” because it was the seventh month of the early Roman calendar, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
There are flowers enough in the summertime,
More flowers than I can remember—
But none with the purple, gold, and red
That dye the flowers of September!
— Mary Howitt (1799-1888)
The Almanac also tells us September, in Old England, was called “haervest-monath” (harvest month) — the time to gather up the rest of the harvest and prepare for the winter months.
Which brings us to the full moon of the month, which peaked early this morning. September’s full moon was called the Full Corn Moon by the Native Americans of the Northeast — it was also called the Full Barley Moon by the early farmers of the region.
What of some folks looking for the Harvest Moon? The Almanac tells us the full moon that happens nearest to the autumnal equinox (Sept. 22 or 23) always takes on the name “Harvest Moon” instead of a traditional name — a rule that often places the Harvest Moon in the month of September.
However, when September’s full moon occurs early in the month, the full moon of early October lands nearest to the autumnal equinox and therefore takes on the Harvest Moon title instead.
That’s the case in 2020, the Almanac explains, “when October will experience two full moons — one on Oct. 1 (the Harvest Moon) and the other on the 31st (the Hunter’s Moon and a Blue Moon, too)!”