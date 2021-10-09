The Times Herald is looking ahead to one of the special annual projects we work on: our salute to veterans in the area to mark Veterans Day.
We want to compile photos and stories of men and women from the area who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, which we will include in a special section.
We ask for submissions now to give folks time to perhaps locate photos and family records that might tell the story of a veteran. It does not matter when or where the family member or friend served — all submissions are welcome, provided there is a local connection.
We invite area veterans themselves to relate stories of themselves as well as friends or comrades with whom they served. We also urge area veterans groups to submit information regarding members as well as plans for Veterans Day observances.
Information may be submitted in a variety of ways. Via email, material should be sent to jecsktrom@oleantimesherald.com — any attached photos should be original and scanned in high resolution. Photocopied images are not print quality and should not be submitted.
If someone wishes to bring materials to the Times Herald newsroom, please call ahead to ensure that someone will be on hand to scan or copy any information that is submitted. Call the newsroom at 372-3121, ext. 223, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment, and ask for Jim Eckstrom.
The deadline is Oct. 27.
Materials such as family records or photos will be copied or scanned while one waits; the Times Herald does not wish to have such materials left in the newsroom. Please, do not send original materials that could not be replaced in the mail.
If you do wish to send something via mail, send to Olean Times Herald, c/o Veterans, 639 Norton Drive, Olean, N.Y., 14760.