Last week was National Nurses Week, a succession of days during which the work of and care given by nurses — particularly over the last year — was duly celebrated in our communities.
This week, today, May 12, is National School Nurse Day. East View Elementary School took note of the day a little early with a masked parade to honor the building’s school nurse, Kari Jennings.
Students made cards and handed her carnations as she walked the halls of the school to “Simply the Best” by Tina Turner.
East View Principal Brian Crawford says that school nurses serve as a critical “health hub” for students, ensuring they are ready for learning by managing complex, chronic conditions; identifying and addressing mental health issues; leveling the field on health disparities and promoting healthy behaviors.
“Most people don’t realize just how much our school nurses do each day for students and families and during this pandemic that have been critical in ensuring the health and safety of everyone in our schools,” he says.
School nurses also connect families to healthcare providers handling medical emergencies and, now, navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic by tracking cases and those quarantined faculty, staff and students.
Since 1972, National School Nurse Day has been set aside to recognize school nurses. The day was established to foster a better understanding of the role of school nurses in the educational setting.
Mrs. Jennings at East View receives special notice here, but we extend appreciation to all school nurses in the area who play such an important — and often overlooked — role in the daily education and positive growth of our children.