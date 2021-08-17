Jim and Pat (Vossler) Long fondly remember their education at Allegany Central High School and St. Bonaventure University. They recently decided to pass on the opportunity for those great memories to a new generation of students graduating from Allegany-Limestone Central School and attending St. Bonaventure.
Now residents of Centennial, Colo., Jim and Pat’s family have deep ties to Allegany-Limestone and St. Bonaventure. Jim graduated from Allegany Central in 1969 and Pat in 1970.
Both then went on to attend St. Bonaventure. Jim, now a CPA and business owner, majored in business. Pat, who went on to a career in special education, majored in elementary education.
But the family ties for both to St. Bonaventure only begin there.
Pat’s father, Richard Vossler, graduated from St. Bonaventure and served as treasurer of the university for many years. Five of Pat’s sisters graduated from St. Bonaventure as well, and all of them went on to be teachers. Many of Pat’s nieces and nephews graduated from Allegany and St. Bonaventure.
Jim’s father, William Long, was a long-time professor in the university’s business department.
The Long/Vossler Scholarship Fund at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will support students who share the Long’s love of business and education as they further their education at the Longs’ alma mater.
The scholarship will be for graduating seniors of Allegany-Limestone, with first preference for students who will study business or education at SBU that have maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The first award of $1,500 from the fund will be made in 2022.
For Jim and Pat, the scholarship fund is an opportunity to honor their parents and extended family while giving back to the home that gave them so much.
Long’s father and his father’s mother, Myra Crandell Long, both grew up in Olean. Pat’s mother, Kathleen Stayer Vossler, grew up in Allegany. Pat still has a large extended family living in the Allegany area, including two brothers, four sisters and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
“Jim and I both benefited from free tuition because our dads worked at St. Bonaventure,” Pat says. “We both value education and want to give students the same opportunity we had. Cattaraugus County was a wonderful place to grow up, and we want to give back to our alma maters.”
CRCF executive director Karen Niemic Buchheit celebrated the Long’s decision to give back to their home and alma maters.
“Growing up in Cattaraugus County and attending St. Bonaventure was clearly foundational for both Jim and Pat and each of their families,” Buchheit says. “This scholarship will help provide that same experience to future generations of students — and with that, we hope will come the same love of place and fond memories of this caring community.”
Donations can be made to Long/Vossler Scholarship Fund at CRCF, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.